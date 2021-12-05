Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $165.37 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 5th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $165.37 million and $634,695.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00055832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.61 or 0.08442571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00059968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,017.30 or 1.00381020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00078315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 134,415,169 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

