Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $812.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. 3,449,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,845. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

