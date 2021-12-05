GenesisX Price Down 36.7% This Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $35,511.14 and approximately $103.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000791 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,131,729 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

