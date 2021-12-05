GenesisX (XGS) Hits Market Capitalization of $35,511.14

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $35,511.14 and approximately $103.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,131,729 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

