Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.16 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will post $116.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.88 million and the highest is $157.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $77.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $359.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.40 million to $502.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $477.90 million, with estimates ranging from $449.60 million to $529.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on BSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

BSM stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $10.82. 351,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,483. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 370.37%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

