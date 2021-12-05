WazirX (WRX) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $372.19 million and $78.48 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00055832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.61 or 0.08442571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00059968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,017.30 or 1.00381020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00078315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

