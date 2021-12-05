Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $472,679.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $472,679.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00055832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.61 or 0.08442571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00059968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,017.30 or 1.00381020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00078315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

