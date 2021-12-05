Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will report $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $8.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $49,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SC traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $42.40. 189,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,746. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

