$60.28 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report $60.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.60 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $40.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $209.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.00 million to $244.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $252.06 million, with estimates ranging from $180.50 million to $332.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.83 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRNA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.25 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

Shares of DRNA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,962,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,270. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.80. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,855. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 691.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $62,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

