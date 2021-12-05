Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $488.47 Million

Brokerages forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will post $488.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $476.90 million. Corsair Gaming reported sales of $556.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

NASDAQ CRSR traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,380. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 40.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

