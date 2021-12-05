Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $902.84 Million

Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post sales of $902.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $952.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $892.50 million. Roku posted sales of $649.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.64.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $147,734,623 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Roku by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roku by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU traded down $4.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.55. 4,164,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,560. Roku has a twelve month low of $199.14 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 101.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

