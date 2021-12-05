ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading Down 42.7% Over Last 7 Days

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $13.42 million and approximately $357,175.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00055314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.45 or 0.08391482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00059518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,587.51 or 0.99773923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00077049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002510 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,180,160 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.