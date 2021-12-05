SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.22 Million

Analysts expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce sales of $485.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $482.39 million and the highest is $492.30 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $443.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Truist started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

SEI Investments stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 571,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,904. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 in the last three months. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SEI Investments by 5.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 18.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in SEI Investments by 11.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

