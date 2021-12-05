Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives $97.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $1,297,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,359. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

