Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after buying an additional 1,787,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,558,000 after buying an additional 164,232 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,624,000 after buying an additional 432,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,883,000 after buying an additional 857,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after buying an additional 520,307 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCUS traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,573. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.