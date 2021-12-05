SparkPoint Fuel Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $869,535.30 and approximately $242,063.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,111.26 or 0.08435750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00059775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,758.17 or 1.00045069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00077482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002509 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

