DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to report earnings per share of ($1.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.01). DarioHealth posted earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($4.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRIO shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Aegis decreased their price objective on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

In other news, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $577,957.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,454 shares of company stock worth $1,482,518 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DarioHealth by 706.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the third quarter valued at $164,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRIO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,335. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $248.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

