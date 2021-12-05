EUNO (EUNO) Trading Down 14.5% This Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 5th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $6.25 million and approximately $158.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.27 or 0.00417081 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,390,110,785 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

