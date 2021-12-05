Brokerages Expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to Post $0.06 EPS

Analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCCS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $11.73. 1,121,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,730. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $118,840,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $57,107,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $5,422,000. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $417,000.

