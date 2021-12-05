Brokerages Expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to Post $0.06 EPS

Analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CCC Intelligent Solutions.
CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million.
Shares of NYSE:CCCS traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $11.73. 1,121,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,730. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $118,840,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $57,107,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $5,422,000. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $417,000.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
