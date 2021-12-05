Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Shares of LZAGY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,444. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $86.31.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.