Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.25, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$272,531.25.

TSE:ZZZ traded down C$0.33 on Friday, hitting C$36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 75,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.70. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.27 and a 1-year high of C$41.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

