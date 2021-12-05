Stakinglab (LABX) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Stakinglab has a market cap of $601.15 and approximately $5.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00050574 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000138 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

