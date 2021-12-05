Berry Data (BRY) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $300,450.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,173.92 or 0.08462603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,453.18 or 1.00266194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00078991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veri?ed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

