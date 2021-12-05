Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Amyris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,209,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,470,667. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.57. Amyris has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 35.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after acquiring an additional 856,436 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 59.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 35,465 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 46.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 104,352 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 15.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after acquiring an additional 636,216 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.