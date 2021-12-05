LikeCoin Trading 5% Lower This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $34.17 million and $24,414.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00039479 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00217502 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,069,222,774 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,804,785 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

