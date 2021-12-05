Micromines (MICRO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 556.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, Micromines has traded 476.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Micromines coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Micromines has a total market cap of $410,551.16 and approximately $2.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,173.92 or 0.08462603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,453.18 or 1.00266194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00078991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Micromines

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

