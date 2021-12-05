Critical Survey: Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) vs. thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Experian alerts:

This table compares Experian and thyssenkrupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Experian N/A N/A N/A thyssenkrupp 34.16% -39.49% -11.28%

This table compares Experian and thyssenkrupp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Experian $5.37 billion 7.85 $803.00 million N/A N/A thyssenkrupp $33.78 billion 0.19 $10.74 billion N/A N/A

thyssenkrupp has higher revenue and earnings than Experian.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Experian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of thyssenkrupp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Experian and thyssenkrupp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Experian 1 1 5 0 2.57 thyssenkrupp 2 1 3 0 2.17

Volatility and Risk

Experian has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, thyssenkrupp has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Experian beats thyssenkrupp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services. The Credit Services provides information to organizations to help manage the risks associated with extending credit and preventing fraud. The Decision Analytics unlocks the value of its vast store of credit and marketing information, as well as other data sources, by applying expert consulting, analytical tools and software to convert data into valuable business decisions. The Marketing Services helps many of the organizations target and engage to customers through sophisticated marketing strategies that generate significant return on investment. The Consumer Services provides credit monitoring services to millions of consumers via the internet. The company was founded by John Wilfred Peace in 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines. The Elevator Technology segment constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges; and installation. The Industrial Solutions segment is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction, as well as naval shipbuilding. The Materials Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. The Steel Europe segment involves in the flat carbon steel activities such as materials solutions and finished parts. The Corporate segment refers to the head office; and the performance of processes in accounting, information technology, real estate and human resources, as well as special units for the m

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.