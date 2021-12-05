Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IAS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. 401,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,798. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

