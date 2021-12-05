Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALS shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$20.00 target price on Altius Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Laurentian cut Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

TSE ALS traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,443. The firm has a market capitalization of C$641.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$12.17 and a 1-year high of C$19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.64.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$20.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.