Hive (HIVE) Market Capitalization Tops $632.57 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00003401 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $632.57 million and approximately $187.51 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000704 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005320 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 380,298,571 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

