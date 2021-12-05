Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Trading 47.1% Higher Over Last Week

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 47.1% against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $2.52 million and $2.04 million worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.93 or 0.08300274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00061666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,239.30 or 0.99635872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00078687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

