Analysts Set Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) PT at $34.87

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.87.

CGNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of CGNT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,155. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 10.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 7.6% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.