Analysts Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.24. OptimizeRx posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

NASDAQ OPRX traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.64 and a beta of 0.47. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $218,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,634 shares of company stock worth $11,766,791. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

