Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE:BHG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. 4,928,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,701. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $3,744,520,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $25,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

