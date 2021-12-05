-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 544,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,798. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,800 shares of company stock worth $2,771,902. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,863,000 after buying an additional 3,392,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after buying an additional 1,629,846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after buying an additional 1,174,860 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 1,027,538 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.