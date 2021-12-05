$0.25 EPS Expected for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.39. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $144,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 3.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 22.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

IEA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 822,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $472.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

