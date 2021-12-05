Brokerages Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Target Price at C$22.91

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.01. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$55.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 383.65%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.