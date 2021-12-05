AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.
NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,751,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,037. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
