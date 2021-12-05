AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,751,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,037. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.63.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

