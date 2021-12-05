Blockpass Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,586.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $271,738.61 and approximately $3,586.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.00216518 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

