Analysts Expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Momentive Global posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Momentive Global.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNTV. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

NASDAQ MNTV traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,148. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.29. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In related news, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $263,937.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,119. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,745,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,405,000 after buying an additional 55,186 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,464,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,910,000 after buying an additional 358,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,096,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,698,000 after buying an additional 710,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.