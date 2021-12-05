Brokerages Expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Announce $1.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $7.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.82.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total transaction of $3,036,911.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,774,050.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,832 shares of company stock valued at $27,641,442. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth $1,776,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,316,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.84. 2,029,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,272. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

