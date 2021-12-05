Analysts Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Announce $1.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.33. Verizon Communications reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.42. The stock had a trading volume of 24,707,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,936,457. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $61.82. The stock has a market cap of $215.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $37,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

