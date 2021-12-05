$271.05 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will report $271.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.76 million and the lowest is $269.70 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $263.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.70 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

OHI stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,498,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,876. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Amundi purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $36,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 734,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.