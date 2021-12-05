$271.05 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will report $271.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.76 million and the lowest is $269.70 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $263.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.70 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

OHI stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,498,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,876. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Amundi purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $36,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 734,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

