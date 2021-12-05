Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABST traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 381,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,870. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.97 million, a P/E ratio of -65.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.98%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

