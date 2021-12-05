Curecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,181.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $1,181.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curecoin has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.79 or 0.00314450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,355,270 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

