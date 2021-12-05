BENQI (QI) Trading Down 14.3% This Week

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. BENQI has a total market cap of $58.23 million and approximately $34.08 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BENQI has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,095.60 or 0.08336310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00062902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,211.15 or 1.00165845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00078346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002535 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars.

