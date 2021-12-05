Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. Ferro posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferro presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:FOE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 478,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,240. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferro has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferro by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,981,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,722,000 after buying an additional 94,098 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ferro by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,951,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after buying an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,643,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,280,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after acquiring an additional 177,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,876,000 after acquiring an additional 115,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

