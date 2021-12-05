Brokerages Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.21. SFL posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

SFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SFL by 227.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL during the third quarter worth $380,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SFL during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SFL during the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

SFL remained flat at $$8.47 during midday trading on Friday. 928,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.07%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

