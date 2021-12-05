Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Announce $2.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to announce $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 to $3.05. Generac posted earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $9.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $10.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $13.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Generac by 5.6% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC traded down $20.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.56. 1,056,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $439.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.02. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac has a 1 year low of $202.56 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

