QuarkChain Price Reaches $0.0236 on Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $150.76 million and $9.22 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00039347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.00217890 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

